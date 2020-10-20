Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,739 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Carter’s worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carter’s by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 432,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

