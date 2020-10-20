Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

