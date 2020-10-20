Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,548,000 after purchasing an additional 558,526 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

