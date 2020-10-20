Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

