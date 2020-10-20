Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,715 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.