Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,715 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UGI Co. Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS
UGI Co. Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS
The Western Union Company Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
The Western Union Company Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Qorvo, Inc.
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in InVitae Corp
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in InVitae Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report