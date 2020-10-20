Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,741 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 419.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUS stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $99.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.

