BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 610,914 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,628,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,706,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. TheStreet cut BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

