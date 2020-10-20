Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,767 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Stifel Financial worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after buying an additional 139,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after buying an additional 277,482 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

