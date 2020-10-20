Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Amdocs by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1,230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

