Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 146.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

