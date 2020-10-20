Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,634 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $122.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

