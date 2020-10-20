iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 786,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 538,215 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,695,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

