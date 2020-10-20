Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

