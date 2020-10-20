Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,596 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.