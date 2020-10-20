Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 345.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

