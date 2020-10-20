Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,735 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock worth $223,902,696. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

