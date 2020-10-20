Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,883 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 127.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

Landstar System stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

