Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 997,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 301,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

