Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dropbox worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 32.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 208.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,155. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

