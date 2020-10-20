Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,734,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 662,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 619,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.