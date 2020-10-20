Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

HST stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

