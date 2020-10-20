Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.31.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

