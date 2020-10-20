Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,630.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

