Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,663.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 417,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

