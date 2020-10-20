State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 327,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 402,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,465,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 435,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

CPE stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

