State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $75,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $160,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

