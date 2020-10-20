Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

