Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 839 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $251,909.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at $40,955,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $396,913.23.

On Monday, October 12th, Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $4,294,929.45.

W stock opened at $299.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

