State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,586 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,093,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

