Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $9.69.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

