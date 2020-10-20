State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,579 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,873,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,037,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,535,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,086 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,255,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 179,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

