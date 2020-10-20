Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rises By 29.4%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

