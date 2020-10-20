Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 6,082 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01.

On Monday, August 17th, Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29.

Snap stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

