Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,323 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $396,913.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,923,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $251,909.75.

On Monday, October 12th, Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $4,294,929.45.

W opened at $299.95 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

