Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.69 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

