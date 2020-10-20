Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,895,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,013,000 after acquiring an additional 584,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,214,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

