IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,587 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

