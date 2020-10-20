IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.62.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

