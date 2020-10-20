IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 526,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,430,000 after acquiring an additional 494,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

