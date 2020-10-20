Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,450,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after buying an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.95.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

