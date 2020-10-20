Cardinal Capital Management Sells 877 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

