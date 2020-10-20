Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Milestone Scientific & Its Competitors
Reviewing Milestone Scientific & Its Competitors
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,587 Shares of International Paper Co
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,587 Shares of International Paper Co
IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited
IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited
Etsy Inc Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund
Etsy Inc Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund
Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report