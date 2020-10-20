Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

