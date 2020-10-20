Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

