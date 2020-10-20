Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,439.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.