Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.