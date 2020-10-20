AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

