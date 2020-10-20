Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $18,070,412. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

