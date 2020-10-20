Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 162 Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $54,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 284,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Globant by 93.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 392,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,496,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

