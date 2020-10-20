Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 88 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $472.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.97 and its 200 day moving average is $537.29. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.03 and a quick ratio of 20.03.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

