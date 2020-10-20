Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SERV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,287.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 930,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 67,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NYSE:SERV opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

